GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) It’s been about seven months since a fire severely damaged several downtown Greenville buildings in Muhlenberg County.

While those buildings were torn down, a cafe that was in one of them is reopening at a new site soon.

The Corner Piece Cafe was only open for two-and-a-half weeks in the Summers Building when the fire happened, leading to that and other buildings to be torn down. Since then, Sydney and Tristen Nantz worked to reopen to continue being a piece of downtown Greenville.

In a building on West Main Cross Street a piece of the local restaurant scene gets ready to reopen.

“Everybody was really excited for us. They like having us in downtown Greenville. It’s a convenient location,” said Sydney Nantz.

They first opened the corner piece cafe at the Summers Building on the intersection of Main and Main Cross.

“We had great visibility,” Sydney recalled. “You couldn’t go through town without seeing it.”

They were only open for a few weeks when the fire damaged their building, and others in early April.

“Everybody loved that building. They would talk about they used to go there. Apparently, the upstairs used to be a dentist’s office or something, and they would talk about the times in that building,” Tristen said.

Since then, the Nantzes looked for a new site downtown, finally choosing a building less than a block away from where they were. They spent months renovating.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Sydney. “I think we didn’t really know what we were getting in to when we got this place. It turned to be a lot more work than we were expected, but it’s turned out better than we ever thought we could have.”

Pictures of the Summers Building, and other pieces of Greenville’s past hang on the walls of its new home, along with the sign that once hung outside their old home. The Nantzes say they couldn’t have done it without the community’s help.

“We weren’t sure if we weren’t going to try again since we just opened. But the community response was really great. It takes a village, and we have one here,” Sydney said.

The Nantzes say they plan to open in at least a couple of weeks once they get the final parts of the renovation done.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2022)