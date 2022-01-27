Greenville double wide catches fire, no injuries

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – At around 4:40 p.m., the Greenville Fire Department received a call of a possible house fire in the 930 block of State Route 2533 (Dean Rd).

The Greenville Fire Department said they were sent to a double wide manufactured home. Light smoke was showing from the exterior of the residence, and no flames were visible. The Greenville Fire Department said a fire engine arrived and soaked hot spots on the front porch of the residence, and police also came to investigate. The Greenville Fire Department said the fire was out in only a few minutes.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, a neighbor had previously noticed the fire and alerted the resident that was inside the house. The Greenville Fire Department said that no injuries were reported, and this fire is currently under investigation.