Greenville firefighters spend nearly 4 hours putting out fires at two mobile homes

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Two mobile homes in Greenville are considered a total loss after crews spent nearly four hours putting out the fires.

Firefighters were called to Wells Rd south of Weir and just north of Apex around 5:55 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, two mobile homes were on fire with partial roof and wall collapse. Everybody inside was able to get out.

Courtesy: Greenville Fire Department

Crews marked the fired as under control after an hour and a half. Then they had to reach the fire that was underneath the structures and debris. That took another two hours.

The cause of the fire was traced to trash being burned in a fire pit located at the front of the homes that spread to an awning and throughout the homes. Nobody was hurt.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)