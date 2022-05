GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) has lost one of its own. Former GFD member Tony “Louis” Mozone has passed away.

Mozone joined the GFD in 2017 and served until he was forced to step down due to medical reasons. The department says that Mozone loved to make everyone laugh and always put on a show no matter where or who the GFD was with.

The GFD thanks Mozone for his service and friendship. The Facebook post can be seen here.