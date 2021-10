MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A Greenville man facing murder charges for shooting his son in 2019 was found not guilty on Friday.

70-year-old George Cundiff was arrested after police arrived in the 3000 block of State Road 176 in December of 2019 to find his son, Christopher Cundiff, shot in the chest. Investigators say that the two were arguing. Christopher later died at the hospital.