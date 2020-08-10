Greenville man killed in lawnmower accident

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The Greenville Police Department says a man died Sunday when his lawn mower went into a creek.
Police say they were called to TF Roofing and Constructions around 12:16 p.m. Sunday about a lawn mowing accident. Tony Flener, 59, was mowing along a creek near his business on East Depot Street when authorities say the lawn mower entered the creek.
We’re told Flener died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)
