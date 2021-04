GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The Greenville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary at Dairy Queen that occurred just before 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Courtesy: Greenville Police Dept. Facebook

If you recognize the suspect in the photos or if you have information regarding this incident, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)