Rollover sends one person to hospital

MUHLENBURG CO., Ky (WEHT) – Greenville Fire Department was at the scene of a one vehicle rollover with ejection and a power pole split in half in the 8000 block of State Route 181 S.

Greenville Fire Department says OHMCH EMS transported one patient to OHMCH with life-threatening injuries. Greenville Fire Department and Dunmore Volunteer Fire Department had 181 S shut down between the intersections of State Route 890 and State Route 973. KSP was investigating this accident, the Greenville Fire Department says.

Greenville Fire Department says no further information will be released at this time. Greenville Fire Department also did not have an estimated time when State Route 181 S would reopen, and KSP estimated a minimum of three to four hours.