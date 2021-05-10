Greenville selected to host annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

Greenville, Ky (WEHT) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation have announced plans to hold the Western Kentucky Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in Greenville on September 11. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Veterans Plaza.

The Greenville Tourism Commission, local first responders and volunteers will work together to host the event. The Western Kentucky 5K Run & Walk is the latest of more than 70 events held all around the United States in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Registered walkers and runners will have the opportunity to create profile pages that will feature their personal photos and individual stories. Additionally, participants can compete to raise the most funds and recruit the most friends to their team. For more information, follow “Tunnel to Towers Western Kentucky” on Facebook.

Tunnel to Towers is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services for the nation’s first responders and military.