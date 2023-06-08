HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Greenville Tourism Commission announced Onalee Kidd has been hired as the Director of Tourism.

According to a press release, Kidd graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in Corporate and Organizational Communication. She was a manager of chargeable transient quarters at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center prior to taking the director of tourism position.

Kidd also served as a volunteer for Muhlenberg Community Theater, Muhlenberg County Tae Kwon Do, the Muhlenberg County Fair Board and the Muhlenberg County High School Marching Mustang Band Boosters. She will be concluding her reign this summer as Mrs. Muhlenberg County.

Kidd says she is focused on continuing and building upon annual events such as Squash and Gobble on September 16, Pumpkin Hollow in October and Tinsel Town Tour of Lights in December.

Kidd began her new position on June 5.