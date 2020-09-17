Greenville woman charged with meth trafficking

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force announced Greenville woman Jill Wood, 39, has been charged with trafficking meth among other drug offenses Thursday.

The Task Force, along with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department made contact with Wood in August. Authorities say they found Wood in possession of meth, pills, and drug paraphernalia at a home on the 410 block of Hayes St.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

