New jailer appointed in Webster County

On July 9, 2021, it was announced that current Webster County Detention Center Chief Deputy Greg Sauls would be appointed Jailer after current Jailer, Morgan McKinley, resigned.

WEBSTER CO., Ky – With the resignation of current Webster County Jailer Morgan McKinley, Judge Executive Steve Henry announced Friday morning that Webster County Detention Center Chief Deputy Greg Sauls will be appointed to that office.

McKinley’s last day will be July 14. On July 15, new jailer Sauls will be sworn in at a special called Fiscal Court meeting that had already been planned for that day.

“Greg has been Chief Deputy under the past 3 jailers. No one knows the inner working of that facility better than he does,” said Judge Henry, “On behalf of Magistrates Townsend, Brown, Felker, and myself we look forward to working with him.”

Sauls has been employed at the jail since 1998. He is a lifelong resident of Webster County and graduated from Webster County High School in 1978.