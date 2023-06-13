HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Grimes Avenue Transfer Station in Owensboro will have some procedural changes starting July 3.

According to officials, the station will soon no longer accept construction and demolition debris (CD&D) loads larger than a pickup truck, and all CD&D waste in trailers, dump trucks and roll-offs should go to the Daviess County Landfill at 7772 KY-815 near the community of West Louisville.

As to why the change, officials state since the transfer opened in 1994, annual tonnage has more than doubled. Huge loads of CD&D material take up a large amount of tipping floor space and result in additional traffic that causes backups at the facility.

Officials also state the CD&D waste is causing a lot of wear and tear on county tractor-trailers transporting this material to the Daviess County Landfill.

CD&D material includes wood, steel, concrete, gypsum, masonry, plaster, metal and asphalt. Officials say this waste is often generated from the construction or renovation of homes, buildings, roads, bridges and other structures.