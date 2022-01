EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A stolen Grippo’s truck has gone missing in Evansville, prompting law enforcement to keep their eyes out for it.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s reported Monday afternoon that the vehicle was confirmed stolen. They believe the truck has been operational for a crime-spree in the area, using it for other thefts.

If you see or know anything about the whereabouts of the truck, you’re asked to call local enforcement.