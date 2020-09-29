Groundbreaking ceremony held for Fairview Drive extension

OWENSBORO Ky (WEHT) City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fairview Dr extension in the Downs subdivision Tuesday.

The extension will run to the intersection of KY 603 and Hayden Rd.

This will serve as the main access to the new Daviess County Middle School as well as other developing property.

Officials expect the project to be completed by December 2021.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)

