Groundbreaking ceremony held for Gold Star Families Memorial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro officials broke ground Thursday on a monument to honor the families of those who lost loved ones serving our country.

The new Gold Star Families Memorial will be placed near the Shelton Veterans Memorial at Smothers Park.

“We plan to create a space to honor Gold Star families as they continue to endure the loss of their loved ones and a place for all of us to honor and remember the fallen,” Mayor Tom Watson said.

Money was raised through donations to build the monument.

It will be built with the help of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, which has placed Gold Star Memorials throughout the country.

Mayor Watson says the city plans to have a dedication ceremony in August.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)