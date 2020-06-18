Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for today at Lou Dennis Park

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for the Lou Dennis community Park in Newburgh.

The ceremony for Phase 1 of the renovations is scheduled for 11 Thursday morning.

Renovations include demolition of the concrete pool shell and basketball courts, renovation of the pool house into a rentable event space and public restrooms, the building of a new splash pad and playground area, and construction of a new basketball court.

Town officials say this is the largest renovation for the park since the land was acquired in 1971.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

