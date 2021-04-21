Groundbreaking for healing garden in Posey County

MT VERNON, Ind (WEHT) Willow Tree of Posey County held a groundbreaking for a healing garden at Brittlebank Park in Mt. Vernon Wednesday. The purpose of the garden is to raise awareness while recognizing victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Brittlebank Park will be the home of the first healing garden that will be developed as a walking trail, filled with native flowers and plants. Those with Willow Tree also hope the garden helps victims better understand they’re not alone.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)