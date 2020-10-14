Groundbreaking held for new North Warrick Industrial Park building

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A new 100,000 sq. ft. shell building is coming to the North Warrick Industrial Park.

The Park, near Elberfeld, is already home to North American Lighting and Pepsi.

Once completed, the new shell building will be ready to welcome a company looking for a pre-built

facility to begin operations quickly. The surrounding lots also provide space for a future tenant to

expand their operations and customize the facility to their needs.

“By partnering with Success Warrick County, this 100,000 sq. ft. Shell Building puts Warrick

County in a more competitive position to respond to industrial prospects, who offer tremendous

opportunities for quality job growth, innovation and tax base expansion,” Evan Beck, the President and Managing Broker for Woodward Commercial Realty, said.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)