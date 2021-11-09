Groundbreaking held for new spay and neuter clinic in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Animal Shelter celebrated the start of construction for a new spay and neuter clinic.

They broke ground on the new clinic on Tuesday afternoon. The clinic will be built at the site of the current animal shelter just off of Highway 81. Doctor Julie Gray says it will reduce the need to euthanize unwanted dogs and cats in the county and keep the populations of those animals under control.

The clinic is expected to be opened as early as mid-March of next year.