Groundbreaking held for renovated Lou Dennis Community Park

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Newburgh Thursday afternoon to begin renovations to Lou Dennis Community Park.

Phase one includes demolition of the concrete pool shell and basketball courts, renovation of the pool house into a rentable event space and public restrooms, the building of a new splash pad and playground area, and construction of a new basketball court.

“Two years ago, I was here pulling weeds and noticed a child in a wheelchair watching her siblings play at the Fortress of Fun. The look of longing on that child’s face broke my heart, so I made a personal vow at that time to help make our new renovations as inclusive as possible,” said Parks Board President Mary Ann Wilsbacher.

Town officials say this is the largest renovation for the park since the land was acquired in 1971.

This story was originally published on June 18, 2020

