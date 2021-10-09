Group concerned with Park Lawn Cemetery conditions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A group of upset people gathered at Park Lawn Cemetery in Evansville Saturday saying the plots have been neglected. Many of them held up signs, some saying “let our loved ones rest in peace.”

Demonstrators said that at one point, the grass was so tall that it was up their knees. One woman told us her son’s headstone was vandalized last year on his birthday. She adds that when it was replaced, it was put in the wrong spot.

We reached out to management at the cemetery and are waiting to hear back.