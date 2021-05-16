Group gathers at Four Freedoms Monument to pray for unity in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A group of community leaders and pastors gathered at the Four Freedoms Monument Sunday to pray. They held the vigil to pray for unity in Evansville.

One pastor tells us they began meeting monthly after the death of George Floyd.

“There are some things that are undercover in our city, and the places of racism, and there’s a lot of lack of racial unity,” said pastor Michael Posey, “And so our thought is we want to grab the heart of God, because God wants us to be one people.”

Posey says he hopes those attending listen to each other, and they learn to speak each other’s language.