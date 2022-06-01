EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- You could walk or drive right past the marker for the McCallister Cemetery at Wesselman Park and never realize that more than two dozen people are buried on the grounds, near the former golf course, possibly including a Revolutionary War veteran.

More than a century after the cemetery was first built, the Daughters of the American Revolution is planning to search the park, pinpoint the sites with GPS coordinates, and hopefully bring closure and proper respect for those buried in the Evansville park.

Cheri Baumberger says it’s important for them and the “pioneers” that are buried there to keep the site a cemetery, as the family wanted.

For fellow chapter member Sylvia Niemeier, finding and honoring the gravesites has been a passion project for more than half a century. As a teenager in the late 1960s, Niemeier says she saw men taking headstones and loading them into a city-owned pickup truck, who promptly told her to leave. Niemeier joked that “I just don’t like tombstones being taken away from dead people,” saying that she now has a chance to right a wrong. Neimeier says she and the organization would like to see a fence or a marker, “something for the poor people who were here.”

Evansville cemeteries supervisor Chris Cooke said he hadn’t heard Niemeier’s story, but agrees that preserving the McCallister cemetery is a must. Cooke explains that cemeteries tell the history of their area, and “if you cant preserve those areas and tell those stories to the future generations, what worth is it?”

The Daughters of the American Revolution are planning at least three searches, including one with cadaver dogs to find the gravesites. They are asking that anyone with information or pictures of the cemetery prior to modern times to contact them directly.