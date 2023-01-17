HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A newly formed group has set its sights on holding hydroplane racing events in Evansville in August of 2024.

The Evansville Regatta Committee held their first meeting over the weekend to set goals and get news out there about hydroplane racing. For more than 30 years, Evansville was the site of the Thunder on the Ohio event until 1979.

Christopher Phillips, the president of the Evansville Regatta Committee joined Shelley Kirk in the studio on Tuesday to discuss plans for next year’s event. You can view the full interview in the video player above.