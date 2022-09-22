EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure.

Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha Aman returned to the popular eastside park Thursday to mark 26 rectangles, each painted in red or yellow and representing a potential gravesite related to the pioneer McCallister family, on a grid for future searches with cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar.

Aman says the search has helped bring history alive, reconnecting modern-day Evansville with its early pioneer days 200 years ago. Though the pioneer McCallisters buried at the park have been gone for roughly two centuries, as have their children and grandchildren, Aman says the DAR and the Tri-State owes them a measure of respect and at the very least, the right not to be forgotten. Aman notes that the crew of volunteers took a moment of silence after finding the first potential site on Sunday.

Aman says that they may be gone in the most physical and literal sense, but “they’re not really gone as long as you keep saying their name and telling their story and keeping them alive in the memories of those who come after.”

Given that accurate records from the period are scarce or simply gone forever, Aman says it’ll be tough to exactly figure out who was buried where since the headstones either weathered away over time or were removed decades ago.

For Evansville Cemeteries Superintendent Chris Cooke, the discovery of over two dozen potential gravesites offers a link to the past for himself, the DAR, and future generations even further removed from Evansville’s pioneer days.

Despite the discovery Aman says they’ll still need to verify the sites at a later date and search for at least seven other sites on the grounds. It may take some time but after 200 years, Aman says the DAR are willing to work as long as it takes so they can tell the McCallisters ‘we remember you, it’s been a couple hundred years but we still remember you and we thank you for what you’ve done here.”