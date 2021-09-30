Group of pastors pray for Fall Fest

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A group of local pastors are hoping their faith will help the Fall Festival carry on without any problems on October 4.

The group of about 20 to 30 pastors from different churches across Evansville gather every Thursday morning and pray for the city and area. One pastor we spoke with says one of their members brought up the fact that the Fall Festival was coming soon and they all decided that they would pray for the festival to run smoothly.

The group is encouraging others to join a prayer walk on Franklin Street before and during the Fall Festival next Thursday.