MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — The cousin of a missing Louisiana man traveled to the Tri-State and organized a search for him in Mt. Carmel.

Several people met at the boat ramp on Sunday morning before kicking off the search.

Family members said that last month Jared McColloch, 33, was on his way to Salem, Illinois to surprise his teenage son.

Officials said his truck and dogs were found near the Point, which is an area in the southernmost section of Knox County where the Wabash and White Rivers converge.

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the truck was found on a gravel road with its doors open, and McColloch’s dogs were still with the vehicle.

McColloch’s cousin said phone records show his phone was pinged in the Mt. Carmel area.

“He is one of the brightest people that I know. And Jared is, you know, he’s a brother and he’s a son. Jared’s a father. He has children in this world that need him and need a father,” said his cousin Samantha Wilkinson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police.