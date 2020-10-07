Group serving elderly, people with disabilities selling food from parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- While the Fall Festival has been canceled, SWIRCA is serving peach, blackberry, and walking cobbler from their parking lot this week.

SWIRCA is an organization serving elderly citizens and people with disabilities and are just some of the organizations selling food across Evansville this week. While sales are down without the Fall Festival, officials say they are grateful for the community support.

Rather than just get some fried food at the festival all on one street, you actually get to visit the organization and see where they operate and maybe see where the funds go. And I think it’s really cool that the whole community has come together Rachel Rauch, SWIRCA

The Evansville Professional Firefighters are also serving burgers this week and other organizations are serving pork parfaits, pumpkin bread pudding, and fried mac and cheese.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)