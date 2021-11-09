Group talking with Owensboro officials about having Christmas parade this year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Could there still be a Christmas parade in Owensboro? That’s what another group has talked about with city officials recently.

It happens as the city plans other Christmas events for the coming weeks.

Owensboro city officials announced the ’12 Days of Christmas’, a series of events happening each weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas, as part of its first year.

“We just want to be able to revive, and add some more atmosphere to the downtown riverfront,” said Tim Ross, Owensboro Director of Public Events.

It happens just as talks start on reviving this year’s edition of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade which was cancelled earlier this month because of a lack of volunteers and financial concerns. The annual parade is organized by a group of volunteers.

“There’s a lot of people that were upset or concerned about it. They just like the tradition of going to a Christmas parade,” said Ross.

Ross says an unnamed group has expressed interest in hosting a separate parade to replace the annual parade for just this year. He declined to identify the group interested so far. Ross says if it goes forward, the city would help just as they do with the annual Christmas parade.

“It takes a lot of man hours to be able to prep the spaces. Anybody that does parades knows there’s a big area you have to stage for all those entries before the parade itself starts, along with law enforcement along the route to make sure that’s safe and closing roads off for traffic,” he said, describing what goes in to planning a parade.

Meanwhile, Fran Marseille of Friday After 5 says she and some of the event’s board members offered to help put a parade on. She says her group could help provide volunteers for the parade and with other things like insurance.

“Our first comment was, ‘Well, we didn’t know you needed volunteers. Why aren’t we involved? Can we make this happen?'” she said.

Ross says talks with the group continue. He adds organizers of the annual parade are not opposed to someone else hosting a parade this year.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2021)