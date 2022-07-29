HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is in the middle of a project to record how many people, and who, are buried at what they say is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.

Flat Creek Cemetery outside Mortons Gap, is here where Hopkins County residents, including those who served during the American Revolution are buried. This is also where the Hopkins county genealogical society is working to mark where those people are buried, and how many.

“the society’s purpose is to preserve the history of the families of Hopkins county and surrounding counties for posterity,” said Betty Cox, president of the genealogical society.

It marks where people who once lived in Hopkins county during different eras are laid to rest.

“the first burial we have recorded there that we know of was in 1806,” said Debbie Gibbons of the genealogical society.

They are working on determining how many are exactly buried at Flat Creek, and where they’re buried. Gibbons says there could be as many as 1,000 people buried here where some of her ancestors are also buried.

“I have over ten sets of grandparents buried there, as far as great, 5th or 6th great-grandparents buried there. Ten sets, on both sides, on my mom and dad’s side,” she said.

Gibbons says this project started while documenting African American cemeteries in the county. People have sent in their own information to help. But the erosion of some tombstones, along with others damaged due to vandalism or the December 10th tornado, have been hurdles. Some sites may never have been marked at all.

“There are gaps in between headstones. I mean huge gaps that we know people were buried there,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons and Cox say they’re also working on getting a historical marker for the cemetery. They’re also asking for those who may have loved ones buried here to contact them to help find those missing sites.

“We think this is really important to know the history of families,” said Cox.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2022)