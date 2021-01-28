Groups criticize lack of diversity on Hopkins Co. School board

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Some Hopkins County groups are criticizing the Hopkins County Board of Education for what they see as a lack of diversity.

This comes after the recent appointment of a former board member to fill a vacant seat.

“The school board clearly dropped the ball,” said Bill McReynolds of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County. He also says the school board missed a chance to make their five person panel more diverse. Former board member J.W. Durst was appointed to fill the district five seat vacated by Doug Center, who had to resign to take a job outside the county. District 5 includes West Broadway Elementary, Pride Avenue Elementary, Madisonville North Hopkins High and other schools.

“They say they are committed to diversity and inclusion, but diversity and inclusion should spill over to the school board as well,” McReynolds says.

In a letter to the board, McReynolds said while District five is where most of the county’s African American children go to school, there aren’t any African Americans on the board. The other four board members are white men. McReynolds adds two African American women were considered out of a group of five, and one of them could have been chosen to make for better representation.

“What we’re looking at is the opportunity for a different point of view on the front side of decisions that are being made instead of having to fight them on the backside once they’ve been made, and we see the effect made on the community,” said Marcus Ray, President of the Kentucky State NAACP.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, board president John Osborne said, “The board of education followed state statutes in making the appointment to fill the division 5 seat. We appreciate the concerns that have been expressed. The board will continue to work with district and school leadership to make sure we are meeting students’ needs as we move forward.”

McReynolds said he’s talked with Durst about the situation, and has no personal issue with him.

“He mentioned very clearly that even he understood the importance of having African-American representation on the board,” he said.

But McReynolds also says he prefers if Durst not accept the seat. Ray also tells us he plans to meet with the Hopkins County School board in the near future. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for February 2nd.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)