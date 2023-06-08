HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Grow is an all new capacity building platform designed to resource and empower community stakeholders from all sectors, generations and experience levels in the greater Evansville region. The public launch of Grow will be held in the Browning Room A of Central Library in Downtown Evansville on June 8 at 2 P.M.

Grow provides capacity-building resources and support for all sectors including best-in-class training, cohort learning experiences, access to data and other resources focused on relevant community topics.

The launch will include ribbon cutting ceremony, keynote address, live demonstrations of Grow’s free online platform, a Q & A session and networking opportunities. To learn more about Grow, visit their website.