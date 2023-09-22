HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Blues rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be performing at the Evansville Victory Theatre ahead of the release of his new album.

Shelley Kirk spoke with Shepherd on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss what fans can expect at the Evansville show, and answer questions about his career. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will take the stage at Victory Theatre on October 1. Tickets are on sale now at the Victory Theatre Box Office and on Ticketmaster. His new album, Dirt on My Diamonds will be released on November 17.