Gumz Hunt Club fire undetermined, fire marshals say

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky fire marshals said the cause of the fire at Gumz Hunt Club outside Smith Mills is undetermined.

Officials believe it started in the kitchen but said they could not determine the exact cause of the fire due to the amount of damage. Robert Delaby, 50, died in that fire.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

