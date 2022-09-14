MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Gun collectors or hunting enthusiasts looking for a gun show will find one at the West Kentucky Archery Complex in Madisonville.

On September 17 through 18, RK Shows will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Organizers say vendors will be available to teach people, answer any questions, and help people find exactly what they’re looking for.

Organizers say safety is first at all of RK Shows Events, so there will be security and check-in points.

The event hours are:

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The tickets cost the following:

Adults – Ages 13 and older $10 – VIP $12.50 – no line, no wait

Children – Ages 6 to 12 $4 – VIP $6.50 – no line, no wait

VIP tickets can also be bought online.

Dealer set up is on Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The West Kentucky Archery Complex is located at 3100 Grapevine Road.