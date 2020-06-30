Guns and Hoses canceled due to pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 2020 edition of Guns and Hoses has been canceled due to COVID-19 after postponing the event earlier this year.

A statement from 911 Gives Hope said in part:

“While we are still as dedicated as ever to our cause, your safety comes first. The last thing we want to do is be the reason that any of our fighters, fans, volunteers or sponsors get sick.Thank you for understanding during these difficult times. “

The group says TicketMaster will be issuing refunds for those who had already purchased tickets. Tickets will need to be returned at the place of original purchase. If purchased online, refunds will happen automatically to the card it was purchased on.

If you’d like to donate the ticket refund to continue to make a difference in the community, 911 Gives Hope would appreciate the donation.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

