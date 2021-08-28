‘Guns & Hoses’ charity boxing returns to Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- To call Guns & Hoses a popular event would be an understatement, and after a year away amid the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters in blue and red returned to the Ford Center Saturday for the charity boxing event.

Retired Evansville firefighter and “Team Hoses” supporter Dan Grimm says the most important thing for the event is giving back to the community. In the event’s 13 year history, Grimm says they’ve donated over $1 million to local charities, including 911 gives hope.

Still, Ford Center officials say keeping people safe with such a large crowd requires a massive effort. Director Scott Schoenike says to keep events like Guns & Hoses, people need to help them out by following mask mandates.

Schoenike says the downtown Evansville stadium has coupled a recent mask mandate with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing throughout the venue. Previously, Schoenike has explained that maintaining social distancing within the Ford Center would’ve been nearly impossible given the number of tickets sold for events and concerts.