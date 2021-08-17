Guthrie reacts to ‘botched’ U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As Afghanistan continues to undergo a crisis days after U.S. withdrawal, member of Congress are reacting.

Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky joined Eyewitness News Daybreak to discuss what he believes America should have done better, and what the country can do going forward.

“I’ve always said we can’t be there forever but we shouldn’t have pulled out overnight. Just before Congress adjourned in July we passed a bill giving even more authority to the President to bring about 37,000 special immigrant visas for interpreters. You’ll hear soldiers all over TV this morning talking about how their Afghan partners kept them alive. Now you see them clinging to airplanes to try to get out. Now we had literally no plan, or at least a plan that was inadequate. I think almost no plan to get them out.”

Guthrie said he’s against sending more U.S. troops to Afghanistan at the time, stating the “botched” withdrawal doesn’t allow for it.

“It’s not going to happen by putting more American soldiers there. I think we’ve already botched that process. I don’t think it’s fair to put men and women in uniform back in the middle of it. I guess we’re going to have to see what happens and sort it out and see if there’s some way the President can work wit the Tailban to get some stability to see if we can get our soldiers home.