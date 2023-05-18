HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Guy Fieri, known affectionately by many as the “Mayor of Flavortown”, recently swung by Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green to enjoy delicious homemade ice cream and film an upcoming episode of Guy’s All-American Road Trip.

A social media post shared by Chaney’s Dairy Barn shows restaurant staff, the film crew, Guy Fieri and his family posing for a photo the day of the shoot. In just 24 hours, the post has been shared thousands of times and has received hundreds of comments.

Carl Chaney, owner of the barn, tells us the business has been “crazy busy” since the post went up Wednesday morning.

Although Carl couldn’t discuss too much about the un-aired episode, he says part of the filming included Guy Fieri and his caravan of family and friends competing against one another in an ice cream-making contest.

Carl tells us this isn’t the first time Chaney’s has made it onto the TV. Chaney’s Dairy Barn’s ice cream was briefly featured during an episode of FX original series Justified and also on Park’d with Abby Hornacek.

The first episode of Guy’s All-American Road Trip Season 2 featuring Chaney’s Dairy Barn will air Friday, June 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. CST on the Food Network.