HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is partnering with the Evansville Otters for a build day on Wednesday, July 19 from approximately 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where they will help raise the walls at the site of a future Habitat home.

The build day coincides with Habitat’s annual “Headed for Home” game with the Otters, in partnership with Eyewitness News and Townsquare Media, on Thursday August 3, when the Otters will host the Florence Y’alls at Bosse Field. The game will include door prizes, a half-pot drawing, T-shirt giveaways and the return of the Habitat’s ‘500 Voice Choir’ singing the National Anthem and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”.

Everyone is invited to attend, and free tickets are available at the Habitat office, Habitat ReStore, and several local businesses. A full list of ticket locations is also available under the Events section of the Habitat’s Facebook page.