HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity’s Young Professionals of Evansville will be hosting a giveback night for Habitat at High Score Saloon on June 8.

Elspeth Urbina, the Habitat for Humanity Evansville Director of Development, spoke with Gretchen Ross and Joe Bird about the upcoming event. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at High Score Saloon. Entry into the bar will cost $10, but officials say all money collected during the event will be donated to Habitat. You must be at least 21-years-old for the event.