Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on St. Theresa Place

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A rather familiar piece of property in Evansville takes the next step in serving Evansville. Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its subdivision being built where St. Theresa Church used to stand. This is a way that church can live on while offering families hope.

St. Theresa Catholic Church served the Tri-State for over 70 years. The church and school were torn down in 2019, making way for the new Catholic Charities headquarters and a subdivision next door.

“That’s what it really is,” said Beth Folz from Habitat for Humanity of Evansville. “Holy ground that will serve as a good foundation for that families that will be living here.”

Father Ted Tempel was a priest at St. Theresa for 14 years. He is leading the initiative raising over 1.12 million dollars for 14 Habitat homes to be built next to the new Catholic Charities headquarters. He said his passion is centered around helping Tri-State parents.

“The stronger the family, the stronger they are, the stronger our city we used to operate on that at st. Theres,” said Father Tempel. He said team work will see this project through. “That’s the way we built the parish. It was not a one man show. Everybody pitched in and that’s what’s happening now.”

At the ground breaking ceremony, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said he is eager to see the families enjoying the area where memories have been made for decades.

“These kids that will be residents here will be able to play at the Deaconess Aquatic Center, they will be able to play in Garvin Park, creating a whole new lifetime of memories.”

The idea to build a subdivision on the site of the parish came to be through the Jacobsville Workforce Housing Partnership. Father Tempel said more than $650,000 have been raised.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

