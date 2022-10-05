PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Duke Energy Generation leaders and staff members are helping with the construction of a new Gibson County Habitat for Humanity Home in Princeton.

Officials say the home is being built for a single mother of four children. Officials with Habitat for Humanity Gibson County say Duke Energy helped with front porch railing, a garage walk door, a side deck with railing, and a shed.

Officials say the local Habitat for Humanity leaders are working diligently to complete the home before the end of 2022.