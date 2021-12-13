Habitat for Humanity celebrates building its 549th home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Habitat for Humanity of Evansville has commemorated the completion of its 549th home in the city. The twelfth home built in St. Theresa Place subdivision by Habitat for Humanity was sponsored by former members of the Rex Mundi Mighty Monarchs.

The house was built in sponsorship with its owner. A dedication was held Monday afternoon with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and blessing of of the home on Herndon Drive. A reception was held later at Ivy Tech Community College on First Avenue–the former site of Rex Mundi High School.

