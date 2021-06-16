Habitat for Humanity dedicates first home at Saint Theresa Place

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- More than six years after Saint Theresa Catholic School graduated its final class, Habitat for Humanity dedicated its first home where the school stood for over 60 years.

For Evansville woman Brooke Oats, the American Dream is coming true as she and her daughters become the first of 14 families to move into the brand new subdivision. Oats calls the dedication “an accomplishment,” comparing it to an award or graduation ceremony.

Megan Parish from Habitat for Humanity says the organization simply gives families like the Oats the tools and the resources they need but notes the families are the driving force behind everything they do through their dedication and hard work.

Oats says going through the rigorous process before dedication day, including hundreds of hours worth of “sweat equity” felt like a “second job.” She says she now has the confidence to take on other goals, including potentially returning to the classroom and becoming a college graduate.