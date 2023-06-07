HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Habitat for Humanity of Evansville will dedicate its first house built in Poseyville on June 7. The home is being sponsored by the North Posey Build, which helped bring together residents and the faith community in Northern Posey County to raise funds for families in need of affordable housing.

The six-bedroom home, located at 86 E. Oak Street in Poseyville, will be the permanent home for Mario and Jessica O. in addition to their six children.

The dedication begins at 5 p.m. Habitat for Humanity considers this home a huge milestone for the organization and the Poseyville community. The Habitat looks forward to building more homes in Poseyville in the near future.