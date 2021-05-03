Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to essential worker

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital employee has a new place to call home.

Kay Schindler and her family put their dreams of owning a home on the back burner when the pandemic began. Instead, she devoted her time to keeping the Henderson community safe.

Habitat for Humanity helped make the essential worker’s dream come true with its latest home dedication ceremony. Schindler says she’s excited to have her own yard.

Schindler and her family had to work against the clock Monday to get moved in before the rain hit.

The family says they have big plans for their future home, including a backyard barbecue complete with an outdoor movie.