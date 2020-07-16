Habitat for Humanity dedicates home

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — A decorated yard and a big red ribbon greeted an Evansville family Wednesday evening as Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 521st home dedication.

Renee Craig is Habitat’s latest home recipient and is now a resident of the Glenwood neighborhood. Craig has gone through Habitat’s classes and worked on building her home for about a year.

“Every little thing from the crawl space to the flooring to the cabinets to the carpentry to the lighting- I was part of all that, I got to choose that. It’s me. It’s awesome, it’s indescribable,” Craig said.

Craig now plans to go back to school and continue her education.

Habitat for Humanity plans to dedicate another home in that neighborhood next week.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)