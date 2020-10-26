‘Habitat for Humanity’ in Henderson County among those honored during Governor’s Service Awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — The tri-state was well represented as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the recipients of the Governor’s Service Awards.

Among the honorees was Habitat for Humanity in Henderson County.

Executive Director Britney Smith says it was an honor to receive the award during this challenging year.

Smith shared, “This award means a tremendous amount to me. We could not do the work we do in Henderson Habitat without our volunteers.”

Ten people and ten organizations receive the Governor’s Service Awards each year.

“It is our honor to show appreciation for those who give their time to better the

lives of Kentuckians,” said Governor Beshear. “Volunteers such as these award

winners embody the spirit of our state.”

Owensboro woman Susie Nevitt also received an award for her work with Audubon area Early Head Start.

